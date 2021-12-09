Rapper Yaw Tog's purported WASSCE result slip has been posted on social media

The result slip shows a decent performance with an aggregate score of 17

Yaw Tog has reacted in surprise wondering how the poster got the result

Teen rapper Yaw Tog, known in private life as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has reacted to a trending photo a WASSCE result slip purported to be his.

The supposed WASSCE result slip of Yaw Tog was shared by a Twitter user, @Quophieparadise, who indicated that he and Tog had done it.

The slip had the rapper's image of him in a school uniform. Among the subjects on the slip were Christian Religious Studies, Economics, Geography, and Government.

Yaw Tog's purported WASSCE 2021 slip has emerged online Photo source: @quophieparadise, @yawtog

The slip suggests Yaw Tog scored C4, C5, C4, C4 respectively in the above-mentioned subjects.

For the core subjects, it was B3 in Social Studies, B3 in English Language, A1 in Mathematics, and A1 in Integrated Science.

While the result slip was could have been treated as one of the social media gimmicks, Yaw Tog gave it credence when he replied to the initial tweet.

From his reply, the rapper seemed to know the guy who posted it and sounded surprised that he got it.

"How you get am? Yaw Tog quizzed.

It's aggregate 17

If it happens that this slip is the true result of Yaw Tog, then the young man would have scored an aggregate of 17.

His aggregate score is attained by combining the best six subjects, the top three from the core category and the top three from electives.

On this slip, the rapper is said to have three C4s as his best in electives and two A1s and one B3 in core subjects. This translates to 12 and five points respectively bringing it to a total of 17.

