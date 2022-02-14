A beautiful and hardworking couple who got married two years earlier have both bagged distinction at Oxford University

The lady named Itumeleng Kgafela shared the beautiful success story on social media and it has since gone viral

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the most interesting reactions shared in the comment section of the heartwarming post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Itumeleng Kgafela, FASSA, an intelligent lady, and her husband are receiving massive applause on social media because of their recent achievement of graduating from Oxford University together.

In a social media post that has gotten thousands of reactions, the young lady indicated that they both had distinction and this comes only two years into their marriage.

Itumeleng whose post read, "The fruit of 2.5 years of marriage. Both completed our Oxford qualifications - with DISTINCTION," also added that they are the best study partners among other things.

Couple who graduated with Distinction at Oxford University 2 Years After Getting Married Photo credit: Itumeleng Kgafela, FASSA

Source: UGC

Comments from social media users

Many LinkedIn users who saw the post could not hold back their reactions.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Lindani Manzi said:

Congratulations Itumeleng Kgafela, FASSA to you and your husband on this great achievement. Wishing you all the best

Abdul Thorlu-Bangura indicated:

What kind of good behaviour is this? Joyfully jumping up and throwing their caps to the Heavens, ringed in Oxfordial Success Party open the gates please! The wedding of Canaan wine on the table please! It is time to quench the thirst in their deserts. They sowed in tears and have reaped bountiful. Yes Strategic innovative Eve shamed a serpent called failure to Marry (the) Best Adam. More than The fruit of 2.5 marriage. The continuity of an Everlasting one. Now get your feet on the ground and stay there.

Claude van Cuyck mentioned:

Congratulations to both of you…an amazing achievement!

Ghanaian man called to the bar in Gambia

In another success story, Percy N.W. Nunoo, a brilliant young man who graduated from the University of Cape Coast has become a lawyer after getting called to the bar in Gambia.

In a post on his LinkedIn handle the young man who describes himself as a conscientious and diligent individual added that he is soon to become a lawyer in Ghana as well.

"Just a boy pursuing his dreams. Allow me to reintroduce myself. Percy N.W. Nunoo, Esq. Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of The Gambia," he posted. #gratefulheart #GhanaBarInOctober #TwoJurisdictions

Source: YEN.com.gh