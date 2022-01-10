Stonebwoy's son, L. Janam Satekla, has stunned fans with a video rapping and recording himself

The two-year-old boy took his mother's phone, opened the Snapchat App, and started to do the recording

He is heard singing some Christmas songs while giggling, perhaps for seeing himself in the phone's video

Many people have reacted to the video and described Janam Satekla as the exact replica of his father

Ghanaian Dancehall star, Stonebwoy, has his son, L. Janam Satekla, taking after him.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Janam, affectionately called Jah, Jah, was recording on Snapchat himself while singing and rapping.

The video was shared by his mother, Louisa, who indicated in the caption that Jah Jah took her phone to record himself.

A collage of Stonebwoy and his son. Photo credit: @louisa_/Instagram

The little boy is heard singing some Christmas tunes and it is obvious that he was enjoying himself so much.

Fans react to Janam’s video

Many people have been stunned by the video and admired Stonebwoy’s son.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mastergarzy: “Eiiii Jah.”

ohenewaah_nanayaa: “Jay jay raps...like how he flips his tongue while singing the jingle bells chorus.”

perpyenyo_2: “So why is he turning the phone like jingle bell.”

thebakerslounge_gh: “When he smiled , jeeezzzzzzz. So cute.”

__adomaa__: “He is feeling so cute at the end.”

dzidzorveron: “it's the song for me la.”

solnii: “The big smile at end for me.”

abykabs_creation: “aww such a cutie. Do well to follow mummy always lol.”

_.greatheart: “Jahjah, what a name and a boy.”

officialsunshinesoldier: “1GAD di second.”

pretty_lady_rocks: “Oh lawd! Why am I seeing Stonebwoy in his face like this... Sweet moments.”

ellsy_ghartey: “Cute.”

__riichthomas: “See oo.”

lilcashes_empire: “The smile alo.”

maabyna_papabi: “Like father like son.”

queencyndy25: “Spit image of his dad.”

hildabuami: “He is so adorable.”

Adorable celebrity kids

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published beautiful photos of kids of some Ghanaian celebrities.

They included Jidula, Janam Satekla's big sister, Baby Maxin, Vivian Jill's son Alfie, and others.

These kids are adorable and they have warmed the hearts of fans with their photos and activities on social media.

