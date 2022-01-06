Popular Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, has shared a photo from her bathroom that had got fans talking about her

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Uber Driver hitmaker is seen lying in a bathtub and feeling very comfortable

Many people have reacted to the video with the majority being in complete admiration of Wendy Shay

A bathroom photo of Wendy Shay has surfaced on the internet and fans just can’t keep calm over it.

She is seen lying in the bathtub feeling cozy and really charming in her little white attire.

The photo was shared by the singer herself, and she indicated in the caption that for 2022, she has decided to listen more and speak less.

A collage of Wendy Shay. Photo credit: @wendyshayofficial/Instagram

Source: Original

Massive reaction to Wendy Shay’s post

Wendy Shay’s post has triggered some reactions from fans with most of them admiring her beauty.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Street guy, for instance, wrote that he was full of admiration for Wendy Shay:

_street.guy: “Adey feel you ruff.”

Ablaze wrote in the Akan language that Wendy Shay is beyond beautiful:

ablazejordan: “wo de3 wo ... wo ho akono rough rough.”

Nana Yaa is ready to emulate Wendy Shay's 2022 resolution:

nanayaa.amoah: “My energy for the year, listen more, speak less.”

Albert said Wendy Shay was killing his father:

albertoariziejrn: “U are killy my dad ooo.”

More beautiful comments came through for Wendy Shay:

miss_amanfro: “Cutie.”

congress888: “Oh sister too be, Happy New year.”

i.lorghyy_: “Actually active.”

rich_walka: “See beauty.”

prpcrg1: “Fine fine baby.”

lekesh7: “Fine Shay.”

heismaestro: “Stunning.”

raw_brazilian_lee: “Love you so much.”

Claims of repentance

Wendy Shay disclosed earlier that she has removed all her 15 body piercings because she has repented and turned to God.

She also said she removed the piercings to avoid being judged by people when preaching the gospel of the Kingdom of God.

According to her, people are judgmental, and to avoid being asked why she's living a different life while undertaking her Kingdom assignment as a representative in the earth realm, she decided to take off the piercings.

Wendy Shay formerly had a number of piercings on her nose, chin, ears, and naval.

The Uber Driver hitmaker revealed further that her new way of life is a direction from God, adding that from now, she will be undertaking assignments from God.

However, she soon returned to social media rocking a new look.

Source: YEN.com.gh