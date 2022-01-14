Broadcast journalist, MzGee seems unbothered as she shares breathtaking photo on her social media page amidst the audio leak saga making headlines

The media personality stuns in the photo she shared and scored it with a scriptural captioned which has got the attention of many netizens

MzGee's photo has generated lots of reactions as some fans encourage her to stay strong amidst her recent predicament

Ghanaian broadcast journalist and media personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah popularly known as MzGee has melted the hearts of netizens with a beautiful photo she has shared on her social media.

MzGee shared the photo on her Instagram page wearing a voilet and black elaborate dress which she matched with sparkling earrings as she smiled pricelessly from ear to ear.

She scored the post with a very spiritual caption as she quoted some powerful memory verses in it.

MzGee Drops Stunning Photo After back and forth with Vice Presidents Aide

Source: Instagram

"It’s amazing how I chanced on Psalm 109 today! May the good Lord show us mercy! Genesis 50:20 is an assurance that the Lord is with me! I am thankful for strength, I am grateful to God for the grace to see another day! He who watches over Israel (MzGee) never sleeps nor slumbers!"|

The photo was shared amidst the ongoing audio leak saga. Mzgee has been in the news in recent times after allegedly leaking a private audio sent to her by actor TT to the public.

In the audio, the actor Pasalm Adjeteyfio fames as TT was heard begging for left over food from MzGee as he lamented about failed financial promises from sympathizers of his situation.

Netizens reacted to the post

@iam_naaborley

"You’re beautiful odo"

@patience_dadzie

"you are just beautiful MzGee"

@akumaamamazimbi

"It's well my dear sister."

@mamekoramah

"U are blessed my dear.our God is in control"

May you never find sleep - MzGee 'curses' Bawumia's aide for leaking TT's audio

Ghanaian media personality, journalist and broadcaster, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah commonly known as MzGee, has spoken again over TT's leaked audio saga.

In a post she made on Instagram, MzGee reiterated the fact that she was not the one who leaked TT's audio to the public.

She went on to call out vice presidential staff Gideon Boako and asked for sleep to elude him and peace to elude his home if he was the one who leaked the audio.

Source: YEN.com.gh