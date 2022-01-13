Tik Tok star Asantewaa shows off her handsome kid brother in photos

Asantewaa has wowed social media with first-ever photos of her younger brother

She was seen in photos posing with her brother who looks so much like him

Asantewaa was recently in the news following her videos with her manager, Cassious

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has for the first time flaunted her younger brother on social media.

In new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the brother and sister were seen posing in what looked like a huge hallway.

Asantewaa was seen wearing a faded blue jeans under a red t-shirt over which she wore a sleeveless jeans jacket.

Tik Tok star Asantewaa

Source: Instagram

The younger brother of the TikTok star was seen wearing army-themed trousers under a long-sleeved jeans shirt.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After posting the photos, Asantewaa captioned:

"Feel free to stare faaaamily @kayverli"

Fans react to the photos

Loyal fans of Asantewaa took to the comment section to react to the photos.

_ewurama1 came in with the comment:

"Can't stop staring"

iam_b_b_a had this to say:

"Faaaaamily I PRESENT TO YOU THE DRIP LORD'S"

desneakertherapist_

"Hard drip guys"

Is that your son? - Fans hilariously ask as McBrown drops photos with Don Little

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian entertainers Nana Ama McBrown and Don Little known in real life as Stephen Atanga have caused a massive stir online with their photos.

The duo was seen posing in some 'mother and son' themed photos which have got many people asking hilarious questions.

Due to the diminutive nature of Don Little, his photos with Nana Ama McBrown erupted some fun online with people asking if he was the first child of the actress.

May you never find sleep - MzGee 'curses' Bawumia's aide for leaking TT's audio

Ghanaian media personality, journalist and broadcaster, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah commonly known as MzGee, has spoken again over TT's leaked audio saga.

In a post she made on Instagram, MzGee reiterated the fact that she was not the one who leaked TT's audio to the public.

She went on to call out vice presidential staff Gideon Boako and asked for sleep to elude him and peace to elude his home if he was the one who leaked the audio.

Source: YEN.com.gh