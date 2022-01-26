Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, keeps setting the internet on fire with stunning makeup transformations and high fashion videos

A new video of the Pentecost Gya singer blushing and feeling herself in a diva look has dropped online and its making waves online

The video has got many fans and social media users talking and questioning if the self proclaimed virgin still knows no man

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has set the internet ablaze with a new slay moment video online which is already causing tongues of fans and netizens to wag.

The video has the Pentecost Gya singer in a gorgeous make-up which made her look transformed as she rocks a white ethereal dress and serves fans 'sweet 16' vibes.

This wouldn't be Diana's first or second time making the headlines for her looks. She has been blessing fans and netizens with jaw-dropping looks ever since she dropped her headscarf for the stylish wigs.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram shared by her makeup artist, Barimah, Diana Asamoah is sighted blushing and feeling herself as she poses sitting in a subtly dramatic way wearing lengthy chic heels.

Social media Reactions

The video has got many fans talking already. Netizens and fans couldn't hold their amazement as they hailed the gospel artist whilst others persecuted her for her look.

@sisca_mensah commented:

"She's really looking gorgeous and the makeup too is on point"

@newface30 reacted :

"Ebi like this woman has tasted the forbidden fruit oo. Chaiii life sweet"

@jahdey_wedey99 responded:

"If you can't beat them, just join them"

@reignsmylord commented:

"One could easily see she's no more a virgin"

@nanampofo also reacted:

Is she still a virgin?

