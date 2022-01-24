Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye is making headlines for her plush and well attended post birthday dinner at Kempinski

The birthday thanksgiving dinner which was held at the five star hotel had a lot of celebrities, industry players and bloggers present

Netizens are reacting to a video where the Staff of Kempinski were spotted chanting and singing happy birthday to Tracey Boakye in a very local way

Popular Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, mostly referred to as the 'East Legon Landlady' has proven to fans again how rich she is with a plush birthday dinner she threw over the weekend.

The outspoken actress had her post-birthday dinner yesterday, January 23, 2022 at a five-star hotel, Kempinski in Accra with a lot of celebrities and industry colleagues gracing the occasion.

Present at the much talked about birthday dinner included Diamond Appiah, Sista Afia, Christiana Awuni, Obaapa Christy, Bill Asamoah, to mention but a few.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the staff of the continental hotel were seen happily singing and chanting happy birthday tunes with exuberance for the Kumawood actress.

The staff of Kempinski were spotted lined up in a rows as they sang the birthday songs in a 'Jama' way and graciously presented her inexplicable fairy birthday cake mounted on a table with wheels.

The video since it popped online has generated a lot of conversations as many seemed surprised how 'local' the hotel of international standards could go for such extra dinner service packages.

Some social media reactions

@khalifa_hushgeeks commented:

"hired work"

@thereal_mums.eye1 reacteda:

"Money sweet"

@nuella.talks reacted:

"It's the jama for me"

@sabutey_abdul_mumin also commented:

"Jama Bois..lol"

@kuuks91 asserted:

"In this life just get money u can buy Kwame Nkrumah Circle."

