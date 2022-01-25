A new video of actress and social media model, Moesha Boduong, has got fans talking.

In the video gaining massive views and reactions on Instagram, Moesha is seen in the company of a woman she described as her spiritual mother.

The spiritual mother is heard giving thanks to God for saving Moesha’s life.

Moesha: Actress Bounces back; Flaunts her Shape as she Shakes her Body in new Video

Source: Instagram

She also said that Moesha’s has become more beautiful and “her shape has become more because God chose to give her mother”.

Moesha responded by turning her back to the camera and shaking her body for all to see that indeed the shape is still there.

She said she cannot wait to talk to God about everyone, an assignment she would be taking on soon.

YEN.com.gh's prying eyes also captured the interior of Moesha’s new apartment which now has a smaller TV compared with her former East Lgeon mansion.

Fans react to Mosha’s video

The video has caught the attention of fans and they cannot stop talking about her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

fitgal_sandy: “God bless you dear....we are grateful to God for your life.”

amrichie: “In his time, He makes all things beautiful.”

twinrad_mum: “What God can not do doesn’t exist.”

ladyjaylives: “Amen.”

iamkobe_gh: “Ooh nice is good to be back with new life and new you.”

dj_abena: “Looking happy and glowing God is good.”

Source: YEN.com.gh