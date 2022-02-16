Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy Osei, has released beautiful baby bump photos to celebrate their second wedding anniversary

The photos were taken when she was pregnant with their first child that happened to be twin girls

Kennedy and Tracy had their wedding on February 15, 2020, and it was the talk of town because of the opulence displayed at the wedding

The wife of Osei Kwame Despite’s son, Tracy Osei, has stunned Ghanaians with the release of two baby bump photos to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracy looked very cute when she was pregnant with her twins, and in one of the photos, the husband was seen holding her bump from behind.

In the other photo, Kennedy is seen kissing his wife on the cheek while she held the bump with her left hand.

A collage of Tracy and Kennedy displaying the baby bump. Photo credit: @aprilsveriown @kennedy.osei/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She aptly captioned the post: “One of my absolute favorite moments of our 2 year journey!!”

Ghanaians react to Tracy’s post with excitement.

Tracy Osei’s post has triggered massive reactions on social media with many people getting so excited.

Most of the females who commented on the post prayed for have a similar blessing:

naa_anyema3: “Chaiiii. You looking cute even in pregnancy, I can’t believe it was twins you were carrying. Well done Ataa maame.”

mariam_owusu_poku: “beautiful. Happy Anniversary. To many more fruitful years and Happiness.”

nayaafriqa: “Priceless moment!!! God continue to favor,guide,bless and protect you both and your lovely kids Cheers to more beautiful and happy years!”

charhairs: “I tap into your blessing amen.”

fraccy_lucci: “God bless you and your family, u guys bring joy to some homes.”

patience__ashong: “This is golden may God keep you and your family safe. Cheers to many more amazing good years of togetherness.”

anitagyeman: “Happy Anniversary another set of 2boys on d way.”

nanaama5173: “Happy Anniversary to u guys more.”

boulevard_liquors_gh: “The Glow !! Happy anniversary sweetie.”

body_solution_cosmetics: “I tap into your blessings.”

ababecy: “The most beautiful picture you'll find on the internet a decade to come.”

15 photos and videos that make Kency 2020 Ghana's most expensive wedding so far

Kennedy and Tracy shut down the internet on February 15, 2020, with their wedding themed “Kency2020”, and it is already two years.

From their social media posts and activities, it is clear that the young couple are enjoying their marriage, and the addition of their twin girls obviously makes it lovelier.

On the occasion of their second wedding anniversary, YEN.com.gh published 15 photos and videos that make Kency2020 the most expensive wedding in Ghana so far.

Source: YEN.com.gh