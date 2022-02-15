Beautiful Ghanaian television presenter, Berla Mundi, has dazzled in her 2022 Valentine' Day outfit

She rocked a gorgeous and striking red gown that has got her fans talking and praising her on social media

Many people have crowned Berla Mundi the winner of all the Valentine's Day dresses rocked by some celebrities to mark the occasion

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Berla Mundi, has stunned fans with her gorgeous red gown on Valentine’s Day.

She looked stylish and smashingly beautiful as she glowed in the gown fittingly made for her.

Berla revealed in the caption that she is an outstanding woman because no matter what season it is, the colour red and the woman who rocks it can never be hidden.

Massive reactions triggered by Berla Mundi's post

Fans have been wowed with Berla Mundi’s gown so much that they have crowned her the winner of the 2022 Valentine picks for Ghanaian celebrities.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

_konadu.02: “This year's Val's day was for you oo.”

kofikoomsongh_: “This vals day de3 u killed the show.”

twumasie048: “Eii Sis na d valentine u have eat saa no”

iamniiabbeyy: “We want more styles ..my gallery needs to be full of your pictures.”

aba_amoah1: “Screen Goddess.”

flavaflavswife: “Please it’s enough, our necks hurt, we beg.”

gracelynewurama: “@berlamundi It's the caption for me.... Well spelt out...”

greycie_aj: “No wonder you said live that valentine is a whole week celebration. You look stunning.”

sdaveeast4: “She’s fabulous.”

dhighitz: “Dope my dear.”

kogkaftans: “Beautiful.”

eunice_doku2: “My queen.”

kojo_vital: “Eeeish.”

priscilla.akoba: “Ooooo my Bella you will kill me ooo.”

mr.asante._: “Simply gorgeous.”

mayakaybeauty_palace: “Awww beautiful Berla.”

Valentine's Day dresses worn by other celebrities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a list of Ghanaian celebrities who shared beautiful photos to mark 2022 Valentine's Day.

They include TikTok stars Stars like Asantewaa, Jackeline Mensah, Made In Ghana, and Wesley Kesse.

In a related development, Fella Makafui has screamed out of excitement and surprise as her husband, Medikal, gifted her bundles of cash for Valentine's Day celebration.

