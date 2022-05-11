Actress Nadia Buari has cracked ribs on Instagram with a new video mimicking a young man Fanta Black

The young man got bored when he was asked a question about sex, and called it a senseless question

Her skills and talents have been hailed by many, including Nana Aba Anamoah, and actress Gloria Sarfo

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has got many laughing on the internet with her new comic video.

It is one of her comic TikTok videos in which she mimicked a street boy who was being interviewed.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nadia got bored about a question posed to her.

A collage of Nadia Buari. In the middle is a screenshot from her comic video. Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The question was: “If sex is taken out from your life, what other thing makes you happy?”

She was incensed about the question and called it a stupid one. Nadia then asked the presenter: “What are you going to do with the sex you put aside?”

You don’t ask good questions; you only have cameras moving after you yet you have no sensible question to ask”.

She then attempted to hit the presenter just for that question.

Nadia’s video gets reaction

The video has got many people commenting and hailing Nadia’s talent.

For instance, Nana Aba Anamoah, simple wrote: “This lady” with laughter emojis:

thenanaaba: “this lady.”

Gloria Sarfo also wrote that Nadia made her laugh out so loud:

gloriaosarfo: “Oh Nadia,,, you made me laugh so loud The best to ever do it.”

See more comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mofeduncan: “why?? Why u like dis???.”

gloriatawi: “Oh Nadia I love you.”

_cordyofficial: “you are good.”

yaa.narkie: “is the facial expression for me.”

richofpain.khalifa: “the question.”

thelmadenkyi: “Oh mine.”

domieella: “i laugh saaaaa.”

lydialeeozy: “Who watched it more than 5times.”

official_lowbattery: “U murdered it mommy.”

baffourgram___: “Girl like Buari Too Fine.”

ansahkwesititus: “You do all madam Nadia.”

_ynwmoore: "Ah buh you be good at Tik Tok ooh…Quality timing."

lindaduru: "Expression so on point."

adepaserwaaa: "The facial expression killed me."

claudia_nana_ama_johnson: "This is so hilarious."

Nadia Buari cracks ribs with video mimicking 3 personalities

This is not the first time Nadia has mimicked other people so well.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a report of Nadia mimicking the likes of Counselor Lutterodt, Diana Asamoah, and Cecilia Marfo.

Many praised her for being so versatile.

Source: YEN.com.gh