Our top Ghanaian male celebrities are on a whole new level when it comes to flying and traveling in comfort

Celebrities like John Dumelo, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Medikal amongst others do opt for first-class flights for their travels

These celebrities are constantly putting their luxury flights moments in our faces with photos they share on social media

Celebrities in Ghana understand luxury and living it as far as flying first class to destinations around the globe is mentioned.

It has become a culture in this dispensation for many celebrities where everyone paints an image of comfort and good living for themselves.

For these celebrities, they simply don’t care how much it may cost even if it means breaking their bank accounts to share plush photos of themselves flying right: the first-class way.

John Dumelo, KiDi, Kuami Eugene.source:Instagram/@ovawise

Choosing first-class means opting for ultimate comfort and being spoiled while flying and this is what has become the practice for our dear Ghanaian celebrities especially the females have brought unto the 'market'.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings to you the battle of the first class: John Dumelo, KiDi, Kuami Eugene photos of how and 5 others proved riches with their flights.

1. KiDi

Ghanaian musician signed unto Lynx entertainment ,KiDi, knows how to fly big time. His IG feeds tells it all.

2. Kuami Eugene

Award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Kuami Eugene, loves his comfort when he travels. Very evident in his travel photos.

3. John Dumelo and Kalyboss

Two of Ghana's favorite actors, John Dumelo and Kalybos also fly in comfort. It a whole big boys culture.

4.Ova Wise

Rapper and business mogul, Ova Wise, is an impresario when it comes to traveling bigtime. He does it classy and premium.

5.Fred Nuamah

Showbiz grandee, Fred Nuamah, makes first class looks cheap as he is always spotted in there for his travels.

6. Medikal

The stubborn academy singer, Medikal, is a force to reckon with when it comes to leaving large and his photos are prove.

