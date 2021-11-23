7 Ghanaian Female Celebrities that Make Vacations Look Cheap

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Vacations abroad could break your account but not for some of our Ghanaian celebrities

Jackie Appiah, Sandra Akobiah, Tracy Boakye, and others have expensive habits when it comes to vacation

From travelling first class to sleeping in 5-star hotels, these Ghanaian celebs make vacations look cheap

Vacations amongst our Ghanaian celebrities are in full swing as many of our female Ghanaian celebrities are constantly sighted with their Louis Vuitton travelling bags flying first class as though it is low-price.

Whilst some celebrities take vacations just once a year mostly during their marriage anniversaries, birthdays, or taking a breather from work, others have made it a regular habit to travel 3 or 4 exotic locations every quarter of the year.

These celebrities make travelling to Dubai and Santorini seem very expensive when these luxury travels, in reality, are very costly.

YEN.com.gh brings you 7 Ghanaian Celebrities that Make Vacations Look Cheap.

1. Jackie Appiah

If vacation was a person, then Jackie Appiah definitely was have been its cloned version. The actress goes in and out of the country for vacations as though she is a travel blogger.

2. Sandra Akobiah

Popular celebrity lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah is synonymous with vacations. Her travelling habits are expensive. She defines luxury.

3. Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin is a force to reckon with when it comes to exotic vacations and travels. Her page could easily be mistaken for that of a travelling agency.

4. Hajia 4real

Ghanaian socialite turned musician can not be left out when talking about vacation luxury and living it. She does it like no other.

5. Tracey Boakye

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye in recent times has been serving us with vacation goals with her numerous travel posts.

6. Juliet Ibrahim

Actress Juliet Ibrahim is also always on the move as far as vacations are concerned. She lives and breathes expensive relaxations.

7. Siter Deborah

The African mermaid, Sister Derby loves her vacations. She takes more of it than releasing songs.

