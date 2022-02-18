The internet was blessed with the the finest photo feeds that got fans and netizens excited with the breathtaking photos our Ghanaian celebrities shared on Instagram

Celebrities like Kennedy Osei, Hajia4real, Yvonne Nelson, Sandra Ankobiah, amongst many others served us the very best images of laudable fashion statements they made

Not only did these photos cause stirs on social media but also gave us the 'wow' and 'whoa' effects this week on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian celebrities, both male and female have understood the potency of social media and how to use it as a means to stay relevant and it is overly fascinating.

These celebrities have mastered the act of engaging followers with their constant share of breathtaking photos of themselves on their social media pages especially on Instagram.

We entirely love and live for their sartorial choices and flawless photographs they shared on Instagram this week; those that made headlines this week and even the ones that did not.

Kennedy Osei, Hajia4real, Yvonne Nelson.source: instagram/@yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

Personalities like Kennedy Osei, Hajia4real, Yvonne Nelson, Sandra Ankobiah, amongst many others and others were our muse for this week.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Checkout the full list of celebrities that made our cut for the best star photos we saw on social media this week by YEN.com.gh.

1. Kennedy Osei and Wife

Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy Osei, released beautiful baby bump photos to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

2. Salma Mumin and Sandra Ankobiah

Ghanaian beauty icons and social media sensations, Salma Mumin, Sandra Ankobiah, melted the hearts of fans with stunning photos.

3. Serwaa Amihere

TV personality Serwaa Amihere swept fans off their feet with her Vals Day photos.

4. Hajia4real

5. Tracey Boakye

6.

GHOne TV Presenters go viral with Beyonce's Drop Challenge Video On TiKTOK

Valentine's week was already shaping up to be a bit of a downer but the Staff of GHOne Tv came through with the ultimate escapism with their viral TikTok Challenge of Beyoncé's Drop It.

The viral video of the TikTok challenge saw the Staff of GHOne TV lusciously 'drop it like it’s hot' to Beyoncé's, Yonce song as seen in a video post online by the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Ama Anamoah.

Source: YEN.com.gh