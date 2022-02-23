Ghanaian celebrity kids are gradually stealing the spotlight from their parents with their incredible fashion and style sense

Their parents are revered by many and well-known faces from the worlds of music, fashion, movies, to mention but a few

For a lot of these celebrity kids, wearing designer outfits when they're just few years old has become a normal thing for them

Just like their celebrity parents, famous offspring have a penchant for rocking a runway-ready outfits that generate a lot of conversations on social media.

When you’re a celebrity parent not only do you have the pressure from your children but also bear the judgement of the public on social media especially amongst other media.

These celebrity parents have definitely found the balance and have us asking if their kid’s outfits come in adult sizes. They serve the even the adults the ultimate style inspiration.

Baby Maxin, Baby Lorde, other Celebrity Kids.

Source: Instagram

From Baby Maxin, Baby Lorde, Majesty, YEN.com.gh here are seven of the most stylish Ghanaian celebrity kids.

1. Baby Maxin

Nana Ama Mcbrown's daughter , Baby Maxin, is one of the most fashionable celebrity kids in Ghana.

2. Baby Lorde

Daughter of actress Kafui Danku, Baby Lorde's social media account is a whole fashion and style blog on its own.

3. Majesty

Son of Shatta Wale, Majesty is stylish from head to toe always. His social media pages says it all.

Baby Maxin, Baby Lorde And 5 Other Most Fashionable Celebrity Kids

Source: Instagram

4. King Alfie

King Alfie is a style icon even at age 5. His outfits are ethereal and will make adults seek want to have his clothes of their size

5.John D Jnr

Actor John Dumelo's son, John D Jnr, is a force to reckon with in the world of style and fashion.

6. Sante and Kwame Bota

Okyeame Kwame’s kids, Sante Apau and Sir Kwame , are already star kids as seen in her social media activities.

7. Simona Osei

Ghanaian rapper, Strong Man's baby girl, Simona Osei, is a diva and her outfits on her social media pages tells it all.

Source: YEN.com.gh