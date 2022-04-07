A video of controversial Instagram model, Abena Korkor, warning popular actor Adjetey Anang to come home early to her has popped up.

The two were on set acting a movie, in which Abena Korkor acted as Adjetey Anang’s wife.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Abena Korkor was captured washing some dishes, when Adjetey Anang, ready to step out in town, approached her.

A collage of Adjetey Anang and Abena Korkor. Photo credit: @adjeteyanang @missabenakorkor/Instagram

She tried to entice her husband when she said: “tonight is jigijigi night”, meaning, they would need to spend a special couple time together.

Perplexed, Adjetey Anang asked why she thinks so because per their schedule, there wad not supposed to be intimacy that day.

“But how? I thought we have only Thursdays, Saturday, and Sundays?” Adjetey Anang asked.

Abena Korkor responded that she had added new days – Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to the ‘action days’.

She added that she did not ask Adjetey Anang to treat her good as she does.

When he turned to go away, Abena Korkor screamed after him: “Come home early tonight. I will wear my sexy pantie”.

Those around burst into laughter and they could not control it.

