Highlife musician Nana Nsiah Piesie has passed away after an accident around Pokuase in Accra

The Police Abaa hitmaker passed away after being refused admission at 37 Military Hospital when he was rushed there

Nsiah Piesie who was 57-years-old is said to have returned from abroad to Ghana just about a week ago

Ace Ghanaian Highlife musician Nana Nsiah Piesie has reportedly passed away. The sad incident is reported to have happened on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Reports circulating on social media indicate that Nsiah Piesie who is popularly known for his Police Abaa hit song passed on after an accident.

A post on Facebook sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that the musician was involved in a motor accident around Pokuase in Accra.

According to the post, the singer was conveyed from the accident scene to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment but was refused admission. He was referred to the Accra Regional Hospital but passed away before getting there.

A post on Instagram blog Nkonkonsa further quoted a close source as confirming the news on Peace FM's Entertainment Review.

According to the source, the singer broke and dislocated his neck as a result of the accident and he suffered from internal bleeding.

The 57-year-old had returned from abroad about one week ago.

