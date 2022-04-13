Kumawood actor, and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has reportedly married his US-based baby mama

Videos seen by YEN.com.gh capture the newly-wedded wife in a good mood with her bridal train

Lil Win had already divorced his former wife to get attached to his new woman with whom he has two children

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has married his American-based baby mama, Maame Serwah, in a private ceremony.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the baby mama is seen dressed in a white gown with ladies dressed like maids of honour all around her.

The wall was decorated with balloons and flowers, and the word “BRIDE” is boldly pasted on the wall.

The ladies danced and made merry to Keche and Kuami Eugene’s No Dulling, and she the bride especially is seen in a joyous mood going up and down.

In another video that contains the bridal shower, Lil Win’s baby mama is seen dressed in a gold gown with a glass in her hand.

This time, her bridesmaids wore white top over a pair of short jeans for the occasion.

The actor himself is not see in the video, and this is not issue since mostly, men are not seen in such jubilant mood which is mostly held by the bride and her team.

Video triggers reactions online

The video has got many people reacting to it with some expressing disappointment in the actor.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh

Esinam, for instance, wrote that Lil Win divorced his first wife to marry a different person after making money:

esin.am: “After suffering with them dey get money and say you don't have character and go marry different person men.”

Elizabeth Divine would only congratulate the couple:

elizabeth.divine.5099: “Congratulations to them.”

Lil Win opens up on new marriage and 4 children

Lil Win, in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, revealed that he had to marry again after his first marriage failed.

He said his new wife, Maame Serwah, lives in the United States with their two children. The actor disclosed this in an interview in a video seen by YEN.com.gh.

We published a photo of Lil Win with all his four children.

