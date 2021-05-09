• Kumawood actor, Lil Win, has shared a photo of his new wife for the first time

• He shared the photo of the young wife together with his four sons

• The actor had earlier spoken about the new wife, revealing that she lives abroad

• Fans have admired the actor for his beautiful family

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Kumawood actor, Lil Win, has shared a photo of his new wife whom he said is based in the USA, as well as his four sons.

He shared the photo on Mothers’ Day not to celebrate his new wife, but to celebrate the wife’s mother for giving birth to her.

The actor also flaunted his 4 children, all boys. It is noteworthy that Lil Win already had two sons from his first married before the two boys with his new wife.

The photo has excited fans and they can’t keep calm over it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Reactions

The photo has garnered massive responses from fans.

Popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown, also commented using love emojis:

iamamamcbrown: "BRIMMM"

Razz wanted to know if that was indeed Lil Win's family:

razzakclo: "Is that ur wyfe and kids??"

Lorde wished Lil Win's wife a happy Mothers' Day:

lorde_hershii: "Happy Mother's Day."

Jarvis also left a beautiful comment:

jarviskhorus: "Because she has done a lot in ma life I will also use this platform to wish her Happy Mother 's Day .....More love ❤️.Mun...#Lovely Mun."

Nana was thrilled to know that Lil Win has four boys:

nanaakosah.brempong: "Wow Weezy you have 4 boys."

Two official called them a lovely family:

o_two_official: "Lovely family."

Gyekye prayed for God's blessings for the family:

geykye: "God bless you bro I really appreciate that️ it is so nice and beautiful."

Ghcebelshub also described it as a lovely family:

ghcelebshub_tv: "This is lovely."

Dating Sandra Ababio

Meanwhile, in other news, actress Sandra Ababio, who has been rumoured to be dating Lil Win, has rubbished the rumours.

In a new video published by YEN.com.gh, Sandra dispelled all the rumours insisting that Lil Win has nothing romantic to do with her.

The actress said Lil Win only liked her for her acting talent and decided to help her without any strings attached.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen