A Ghanaian lady identified as Whitney Adams has landed in the grip of the FBI for helping scammers in Ghana to fraud their victims abroad.

According to U.S court documents, Whitney who lives between Ghana and America has helped Ghanaian fraudsters to scam people. From a series of fraudulent activities online, they have made over $6 million from their operations.

"From a time unknown, but by at least July 2018, and through April 7, 2022, in the District of Arizona, and elsewhere, FLAVIA ANNANG, WHITNEY ADAMS, and their co-conspirators conducted a romance/inheritance scam," the court document said.

It continued that "unknown co-conspirators created phony online dating profiles and personas to engage in online chats, text messaging, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls, and otherwise with unwitting Victims located in the United States in efforts to convince those Victims they were involved in an online romantic relationship with a real person".

According to the document, "these unwitting Victims were usually elderly or older men. ANNANG's and ADAMS' co-conspirators then convinced the Victims to send money to, or on behalf of, those fake romantic partners to collect a fake inheritance that was supposedly due to the romantic partner.

The Victims believed the money was to pay attorney's fees, customs duties, government fees, taxes, or other expenses related to "releasing" the inheritance and were often told that they would share in the ultimate inheritance or that the receipt of the "inheritance" proceeds would allow the fake romantic partner to join the Victim in the United States.

The co-conspirators provided the Victims with addresses to mail checks to and bank accounts to wire money or deposit checks to, which were controlled by ANNANG, ADAMS, or other co-conspirators. ANNANG, ADAMS, and the co-conspirators then fraudulently transferred and/or kept the Victims' money and no "inheritance" proceeds were ever remitted in exchange.

So far, Whitney Adams has been identified as an Accra based lady who goes by the nickname Girl Boss. She is known specifically on snapchat for her lavish lifestyle which includes frequenting Dubai for luxurious vacations at 5-star locations.

The suspect welcomed a child not a long ago for her boyfriend who is based in Ghana. It is said that her boyfriend is also a popular twin on Snapchat with the nickname Reason. It is alleged that he is the fraudster behind most of the activities Whitney has been arrested for.

Whitney's mother, Flavia Annan who also lives in the U.S was arrested with her daughter and have both been detained whilst their case is being heard in a Maryland court.

