Serwaa Broni has made more damning allegations against the president during an interview with controversial broadcaster Kevin Taylor

Serwaa Broni claims she has evidence to prove that she was in a relationship with the president

She has threatened to publish these evidence, some of which are damning, if respected people who know about her ordeal fail to reach her legal team with some explanations

Evelyn Aidoo, known popularly as Serwaa Broni, a lady who burst onto the scene with wild allegations against President Nana Akufo-Addo, has revealed more during an interview with broadcaster Kevin Taylor.

The recent interview with the controversial US-based broadcaster on March 29, 2022 but published on many sites Sunday, April 17, 2022, has become a significant talking point for Ghanaians on social media.

Serwaa Broni grabbed the attention of millions of Ghanaians when she did a live Facebook post in the latter part of 2021 with claims that the president allegedly used operatives of National Security to stage a robbery on her for refusing to give in to his sexual advances.

L-R: Kevin Taylor, Serwaa Broni and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The lady claimed that a known member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), allegedly acting on the orders of the president, took adverse actions to confiscate some pictures she took on the Presidential jet during a flight with the president and other well-known personalities.

In the video that went viral, the Canada-based nurse alleged that her Canadian passport, phones and other items were taken by her attackers, who are suspected to be National Security operatives.

She said her heavily-armed attackers ambushed the vehicle she was travelling in Ghana, ordered her out amid gunshots, and even slammed the car door on her foot.

Evelyn Aidoo claims further that the incident happened in 2019 during a short visit to Ghana; however, she decided to keep quiet about it so as not to hurt the NPP's chances in the 2020 elections.

She claims that the staged robbery in the bushes at Dodowa, on the Accra-Aflao road, has left her with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Since the allegations last year, the Presidency has remained tight-lipped, failing to deny or confirm any part of the scandalous allegations by the woman.

YEN.com.gh monitored the recent interview she granted Kevin Taylor and presents the following fallouts. (Five of the fallouts are part of the allegations by Serwaa Broni, while one is an observation made by YEN.com.gh on Facebook.)

1. A powerful king in Ghana has tried to resolve the issue but failed

According to Serwaa Broni, a powerful king in Ghana has heard about the alleged attack on her and the subsequent breakdown of her friendship with the president.

Although the king has tried to resolve the issue, she claimed that people close to the president had prevented that from happening.

2. Akufo-Addo and I were in a "companionship"

Serwaa Broni alleged that, as a lesbian, she was not sexually involved with the president.

She said none of her private encounters with the president was sexual and described her relationship with Akufo-Addo as a "companionship".

3. President Akufo-Addo allegedly denied ordering an attack on her in a text conversation

Serwaa Broni showed Kevin Taylor text messages in which a person she claims was the president was calming her down after the attack.

One of the messages she claimed was sent by the president read:

"Evelyn yes my security team advised I distant myself from you they were also interested in your devices however I didn't order the attack."

4. I don't want money. I am not deranged; I want closure to deal with my PTSD

The Canada-based nurse said she had not decided to come public about her ordeal because she was trying to blackmail the president, even though there had been negotiations to compensate her.

She alleged that, contrary to claims that she was mentally unstable, she had been compelled to come public because she wanted to deal with the PTSD following the violent attack on her.

5. My legal team will publish more damning details if people who know about the incident fail to provide answers

She alleged that her case docket on the attack seems to have vanished from the CID headquarters because she has not been contacted about the progress of investigations for many months.

She said Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, for instance, was head of CID at the time of the incident and expected her and other bigwigs in government in the security service to contact her legal team with answers.

6. Hopeson Adorye makes a Facebook comment that people have linked to the allegations

On Monday, April 18, 2022, a top governing NPP member made a post on Facebook that many concluded was in reaction to the latest allegations by Serwaa Broni.

He posted the following:

"Enough of this nonsense. Setting the records straight today. Stay tuned."

The post drew over 500 comments with many criticising his alleged involvement in the whole Serwaa-Broni incident.

One commentator, Adepa NanaHemmaa Debora, wrote: "I think it's better you don't talk about it. The harm is caused already."

Source: YEN.com.gh