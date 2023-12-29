Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon to break the Guinness World Record is still ongoing

The bold lady has received massive love from Ghanaians since he started on the 24th of December

Some market women from Ghana have also gone to the Akwaaba Village to support her

Thousands of Ghanaians have thronged the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa since she began her sing-a-thon. Citizens and celebrities alike have all been there to support.

Delay, Berla Mundi, Sarkodie, Clemento Suarez, Anita Akufo, and more have all been there. Nana Ama McBrown has even visited the venue more than once.

Market Women Show Love To Afua Asantewaa At Sing-a-thon In Accra. Source: afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Market women show support to Afua

The latest addition to this list is a group of local Ghanaian market women, led by Mama Toli Toli. The group went to show their love and support to Afua as she continues to sing to sent a new Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

The group entered the venue amidst singing and dancing to cheer the contestant to victory. Other attendees also joined in to make merry in support of Afua Asantewaa.

The bevy of ladies donned black T-shirts and matched it with jeans as they took to the dance floor to show support.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens have shared their reactions to the video of the ladies dancing to show support to Afua Aduonum. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments.

mrsblemano said:

I know Mama Kali is singing her own version of the song.

trish_asantewaa added:

They should pause the beat so we can hear the lyrics.

nanaop said:

Somebody is singing her own lyrics I know.

ohemaahagan said:

Mama with the moves

mrs_agbey said:

Where is Abena Korkor?

iammaame said:

What we love to see

edenflowers20 added:

See her lips.

Official Starter's Market Women Say Their Sales Have Increased Since They Start Shooting Videos

In similar news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Official Starter's market women were interviewed on TV3.

During the interview, the market women expressed their joy at meeting Official Starter, attributing a significant boost in their sales to the videos they've created together.

According to the women, the collaboration with Official Starter has not only brought them recognition but has also positively impacted their businesses, leading to a substantial increase in sales.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh