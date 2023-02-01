Osofo Kyiri Abosom's wife, Princess Nyarko, has finally broken her silence on the news of the breakup of their marriage

Kyiri Abosom recently disclosed that his wife had left their matrimonial home because of an affair he had produced a baby

In an interview, the estranged wife has recounted some of the infidelities of Kyiri Abosom while explaining why she left

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Madam Princess Nyarko, the estranged wife of Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has spoken on news that she had left the marriage.

Kyiri Abosom the General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre and founder of Ghana Union Movement (GUM) recently disclosed that his wife had left him.

In a video, the preacher-politician claimed his wife left because he had an affair which resulted in the birth of a beautiful baby.

Kyiri Abosom's wife has exposed him Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Downplaying the rift in his marriage, the 2020 flagbearer of GUM said that he was not concerned about the wife's decision to leave because there were many attractive women in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kyiri Abosom's wife 'exposes' him

But in an interview with Gh Page TV, Kyiri Abosom's wife has refuted his claims describing the 'man of God' as a womaniser.

According to Madam Princess Nyarko, Kyiri Abosom had affairs with all the maids who stayed with them during their 13 years together without any regard for their age.

On top of his womanising, she added, her husband often beat her up whenever she complained about his infidelity.

Fed up with everything, she has thus decided to leave after the marriage after her husband got two of their maids pregnant and proceeded to 'secretly marry them' on the same day.

The peeved Princess Nyarko made many other claims against her now estranged husband.

See the video below:

Diana Asamoah warns Kyiri Abosom's congregants

Menwhhile, gospel singer and preacher, Diana Asamoah, has sent a stern warning to members of Kyiri Abosom's church to stay away from his place of worship.

In an interview on Angel FM in Kumasi, Diana Asamoah emphasized that the act of infidelity is a serious sin and that Kyiri Abosom’s behaviour is unacceptable for a pastor.

She was even more displeased about a comment from the pastor which says ‘there are more fine girls in the church’ following his wife's separation from him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh