Osofo Kyiri Abosom's wife has accused the man of God of cheating on him and having a child outside their marriage

Osofo Kyiri Abosom after separating from his wife narrated his side of the story but showed no remorse for his actions with the comments he made about his wife to his church members

Diana Asamoah has reacted to his statements in his church and has warned members of his church to leave before they suffer a similar fate

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Diana Asamoah, a renowned gospel artiste, has sent a stern warning to members of Pastor Kyiri Abosom's church to stay away from his place of worship. This comes after allegations of infidelity against the pastor emerged, with claims that he cheated on his wife and has shown no remorse for his actions.

In a recent interview on Angel FM in Kumasi, Diana Asamoah emphasized that the act of infidelity is a serious sin and that Kyiri Abosom’s behaviour is unacceptable for a pastor. She was even more displeased about a comment from the pastor which says ‘there are more fine girls in the church’ following his wife's separation from him.

Diana Asamoah Tells ladies in Kyiri Abosom's Church to leave for their safety Photo source: @dianaasamoah_official

Source: Instagram

According to the gospel artiste, the members of his church could be his next target and might become victims of his infidelity. She claims a true man of God manifests some characteristics. But in this case, the attitude of Kyiri Abosom cannot be likened to a true man of God.

She also implied that he could have negative impacts on the spiritual well-being of his church members, as they risk being influenced by his actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens reacted to her comment:

@rejoycetweneboahkoduah7997 commented:

1st here Auntie Diana is very funny but she’s ryt

@0tismadaline commented:

Auntie Diana nie straight forward

@frimpongmaahannah9638 commented:

In fact, he has been chopping them ...His cup is just full.

@kirlseymelodies350 commented:

Galatians 5;19 Diana Asamoa is right.

Osofofo Kyiri Abosom explains the status of his marriage

In a recent publication by YEN.com.gh, Osofo Kyiri Abosdetailed how his wife left him after his infidelity surfaced.

The pastor-politician said his affair with the unidentified woman resulted in a beautiful baby and he’s unperturbed about the development since several beautiful women abound.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh