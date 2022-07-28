Tracey Boakye and her fiance have stated that their wedding would be the most trended wedding in the country

They shared this on their joint Instagram account and told well-wishers that they would break the internet with their wedding

Many have congratulated the couple and have urged them to livestream it for persons who weren't invited

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Tracey Boakye and her fiance, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, hinted that their wedding would be the most trending wedding in the history of Ghanaian weddings.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah. Photo Source: @fran_cey2022

Source: Twitter

Taking to the joint Instagram page she shares with her fiance, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, she said her wedding would be the one to break the internet and shatter it into pieces. She added that the broken pieces would not be able to be mended together again.

This shows that the planning and organisation that has gone into he making of #Francey2022 would take Ghanaians by surprise and would be the most talked about wedding in the country.

In the post, it reads,

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

HISONLYCHICK is about to break the internet and can never be arranged again... Who is ready today yy

The post was shared on the Instagram stories, and a screenshot was shared as a post on the main page.

Already, Tracey and Frank's wedding is making headlines on the blogs as well as in the newspapers.

This comes at the back of Tracey unveiling Frank to the world the following day on July 27, 2022, after the bridal shower took place in Kumasi on the night of July 26, 2022.

Many celebrities and friends of the yet-to-be newlyweds are en route to Kumasi, where the wedding is set to take place on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29, 2022.

Soem reactions on social media

model___awurama:

Go high mom ❤️

nana_ama_date_rush said:

Congrats Mum, much ❤️❤️so happy for u

iamadepabennada commented:

Congratulations guyz

bestjay._ said:

I want live streaming mummy @tracey_boakye ❤️

Tracey Boakye flaunts hubby for the first time, many admire his handsomeness

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye has officially revealed the man of her dreams to the world.

In an exclusive post by Zionfelix on his social media platforms, he released beautiful couple goals photos of Tracey Boakye and her husband-to-be on the night of her bridal shower last night, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

In the photos, they were both wearing matching all-black outfits. They looked so much in love as they got cozy in each other's arms.

Tracey Boakye was beaming with smiles as she sat on the laps of her husband-to-be.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh