Actress Tracey Boakye could not hold back her tears at her bridal shower while a guest expressed gratitude for the movie personality's benevolence toward her

The grateful lady recounted how Tracey Boakye showed her love and touched her life during difficult times

The actress and her fiancé Frank Badu Ntiamoah are reportedly set to marry on Thursday, July 28, under the hashtag #francey22

Actress Tracey Boakye broke down in tears at her bridal shower while a guest expressed gratitude for the movie personality's benevolence toward her.

Speaking at the bridal ceremony of the actress, the grateful lady urged Tracey Boakye not to go into her marriage and divorce later.

The lady could not contain her tears as she recalled the actress' positive impact on her life.

Photos of Tracey Boakye. Credit: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye celebrated getting hitched at her bridal shower on Wednesday, July 27, with a few family members and loved ones present.

The actress is reportedly set to tie the knot with her fiancé and colleague actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah on Thursday, July 28, under the hashtag #francey22.

The video in which the actress sheds tears at her bridal shower has fans in all sorts of feels.

Read some of the comments compiled by YEN.com.gh for readers below:

Fans react to the emotional moment of Tracey Boakye

Actress Gloriaosarfo said:

''Beautiful❤❤.''

Maame_serwaaakoto commented:

''May your marriage be bright like diamonds.#atamfo ny3 nyame❤️.''

Vivian.odame said:

''Dear Tracey, in the mighty name of the Almighty God, this marriage will last till eternity. Amen .''

I_am_mrs_konadu said:

''I think it’s a movie.''

Ruthymah replied:

''@i_am_mrs_konadu continue thinking. No one cares .''

Dealersinweeddinggowns commented:

''No matter what they will do and say, this marriage will forever stand in Jesus' name.''

Aj_baeby

''I’m still screaming in my room my jaw dropping each time I see this. This is what we call a blessed child we’re far away supporting you fully with our prayers.''

Source: YEN.com.gh