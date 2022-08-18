Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shared with excitement the wedding of her lovely sister, Sidiku Buari Samera, to her fiance, Seloame Baëta

Sharing the news, she released some heartwarming lovey-dovey pre-wedding photos of the yet-to-be newlyweds

YEN.com.gh brings you exclusive details of the wedding of Sidiku Buari Samera and her handsome fiance, Seloame Baëta

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has announced that her beloved sister Sidiku Buari Samera is soon getting hitched.

Samera Buari and Seloame Baëta. Photo Source: @nadiabuari

Source: Instagram

With excitement, she took to her official Instagram page to share that her sister would be getting married.

Samera, a rapper with the stage name Esbee, would tie the knot with Seloame Baëta, who works as a Project Engineer at Cenpower.

With excitement, she wrote,

These two mehnnn…❤️❤️❤️.. Here's to a lifetime full of happiness and love….~ . @samera_buari @mr_baeta

Per a website for the couple, which has details of their wedding, the ceremony would be held on August 20, 2022, at Monada Ada Villa.

Per sources of YEN.com.gh, the traditional wedding would be held on August 18, 2022.

Since it is a private ceremony, it is strictly by invitation. Even though guests can capture moments from the occasion, they are cautioned to refrain from taking photos or videos during the ceremony.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Sidiku Buari Samera and her fiance, Seloame Baëta

roselyn_ashkar:

Congratulations you guys!

dr_otunba:

Lovely. Congratulations

afitsegah:

No be eassssyyyyyyyy

firdaws_dramani_:

Congratulations to u sam ❤️

roselyn_ashkar:

Congratulations you guys!

starsha.speaks:

Sameraaaaaaaa congratulations booo❤️❤️❤️

