Rapper Eno Barony and her all-female dancers took over the stage to perform her hit song, Heavy Load, at the coronation concert of businesswoman, Confidence Haugen.

The event happened at Ashiata Beach in the Volta Region ahead of the coronation durbar to climax the enstoolment of HRM Dutor Torgbui Wenya III and Haugen as Queen Mother of the Anlo State on Saturday, August 13

The rapper, born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, and her dancers delivered a show-stopping performance to thrill fans.

The coronation concert also saw enthusiastic performances from the likes of Adina Thembi, Efya, Hajia4reall, rappers D-Black, Yaa Bono, and a host of other musicians.

Eno Barony, the VGMA 2021 Best Rap Performance of the Year artiste, matched her male counterparts with her spirited songs and spicy moves on stage.

The video of her show-stopping performance has generated tons of reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to video

Nurseymid said:

''Different shapes and sizes all inclusive .''

Coachclara_queenafrik commented:

''She nearly fell love you gal.''

Mikendra_randa said:

''Wow, the big girl.''

Casmir.owusu commented:

''The girl dey buggypass the slim one's self.''

Klenam_smith said:

''The thick lady is so beautiful ❤️.''

Iambeautifuladepa said:

''Barony to the whole wiase.''

