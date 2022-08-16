A cute photo of Award-winning fashion designer and actor Elikem Kumordzie and his adorable family has surfaced online

The trio were spotted attending the coronation of Confidence Haugen as the Queen of Anlo State on Saturday, August 13, 2022

Many people have thronged the comment section to admire the power couple and the adorable family they have

Award-winning fashion designer and actor Elikem Kumordzie has been spotted with his baby mama, Hajara Nsoh and their adorable son, Elipklim Kumordzie.

Elikem Kumordzie and Hajara Nsoh with son. Photo Source: @jaransoh @elikemkumordzie @mister.possibility

Source: Instagram

Over the weekend on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the trio travelled to the Volta Region to witness the coronation of Confidence Haugen as the Queen of Anlo State. Her stool name is Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II.

Elikem was among the many Ghanaian celebrities who thronged the durbar grounds to support their friend as she achieved another milestone in her life.

Captioning the photo on his official Instagram page, he wrote,

They say "a photo says 1000 words". I can count a thousand and 1 in this photo. Cc @jaransoh @mister.possibility.

He also highlighted the purpose of their stepping out in the second section of the caption, saying,

And granulations to the big sister like @confidencehaugen. Mamaga nyat3f3 .

Elikem was seen wearing a purple polo shirt with a pair of white trousers as he wore his signature measuring tape around his neck. He had his son wrapped in his left arm as they made an appearance at the event.

Hajara was all glowing as she rocked pink and black to the event. She wore a pink blazer unbuttoned with a black shirt beneath it, with a pink pair of trousers to match her look.

Netizens adore picture perfect photo of Elikem Kumordzie and family

chinnydikeora:

Such a perfect picture whoever took this shot

tina.etornam.1:

You didn’t count well, the baby’s shot alone is counting thousand and 1,so guess the whole mood in the picture

lino_de_banwa:

The family .. God bless

Ghanaian skincare mogul, Hamamat, is one of the few celebrities who flaunt their glowing melanin skin on the gram.

She's a proud Northerner from Bolgatanga in the Upper East region of Ghana, who doesn't hide portraying her culture, and its diversity on her officially verified Instagram page.

It has been a few months since she revealed her baby bump to the world, and she has not stopped gracing people's screens on Instagram with her ever-gorgeous melanin skin.

Source: YEN.com.gh