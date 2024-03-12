Maame Serwaa, the wife of actor Lil Win, talked about how much she loved wearing her husband's outfits

In a video she shared on her TikTok page, she was spotted wearing Lil Win's silk shirt and shorts

Many people admired how comfortable she was in her husband's home, while others complimented her and said she looked lovely in the clothes

Maame Serwaa, the wife of celebrated Kumawood actor Lil Win, got many people talking about how deeply in love she is with her husband so she could comfortably step out wearing his clothes.

Maame Serwaa rocks Lil Win's clothes

The audio used to edit the video was from a famous TikToker, Akua Serwaa, who is in a romantic relationship with one Kwadwo, the same name as Maame Serwaa's famous husband.

In the audio, Akua Serwaa talked about how much she loved stepping out in her husband's outfit.

The outfit, which belonged to Lil Win that she wore was a silk shirt and bottom. The shirt was short-sleeved, and the bottom was shorts.

Her hair was braided into soft locs and held in a bun. Mrs Nkansah kept her natural look as she flaunted her beautiful, flawless skin.

Below is a video of Lil Win's wife wearing his silk shirt and shorts.

Reactions as Maame Serwaa rocks Lil Win's outfits in a video

The video melted the hearts of many as they talked about how compatible Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa, are in their marriage. Others also said she looked beautiful in her husband's clothes.

Qkwasijuniormorgan4 said:

Yes, mummy, because you love my Godfather Lil Win so much ❤️️

maameesidadzi said:

My beautiful ♥

ebenezerntisful said:

I love the way you really love your husband, Mr.Nkansah, and I really pray to have a wife like you. My fun Mr Nkansah is very lucky to have you and you also.

smart Mimi❤️❤️❤️❤️ said:

He is ur husband so wear it.

Ephia Louisa said:

Nice look ❤️

