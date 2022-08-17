Ghanaian singer, Kelvyn Brown, who is well-known as Kelvyn Boy, has gotten social media buzzing with his new look

The 'Down Flat' hitmaker has gone bald in a new video where he showed off his new look, even though he didn't explain the notion behind it

Many have expressed shock at him deciding to go bald, while others like Manifest welcomed him to the bald men's club

Ghanaian singer, Kelvyn Brown, who is known in showbiz as Kelvyn Boy, has set the internet ablaze with his new look.

Kelvyn Boy. Photo Source: @kelvynboymusic

Source: Instagram

In a recent video shared on his official Instagram page, he revealed his new look to his fervent followers after days of being absent from social media.

The 'Down Flat' hitmaker had gone bald, and this has triggered many fans online.

In the video, he seems to be loving his new look as he brushed his head with a wooden brush. He had his popular song, 'Down Flat' playing in the background as he showed off his bald head.

He didn't speak on why he decided to go in for this new look; however, he sang along and displayed some beautiful melodies to the song.

Some reactions from netizens

dancegodlloyd:

Granny!

manifestive:

Welcome to the club ‍

oxladeofficial:

Sabi … but why

shadowboymyzic_:

New season

bigcymps:

Ala downnnnn flaaatttt

ophfori08:

You looking good than when you were in dreadlocks

jemimablessing:

Wow this looks nice❤️❤️

xolali_xx:

I like him like this

_miss_chatty:

No, he’s looking like a v*rgin now

owusuabass:

Am dancing

ophfori08:

Finally

officialclem

Fine boy ❤️

@WalterSena__:

The effect of the economy on kelvin boy

