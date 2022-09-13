Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has gone viral after he stole the show at his grandson's naming ceremony and one-year birthday party

In a series of trending videos, he was spotted dressed in all-white as he displayed incredible dance moves at the event

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to hail him for his dance moves as he stole the moment on the dancefloor

Videos of Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo dancing with so much energy and swag have surfaced online, and this has sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The occasion was the christening and one-year birthday of his grandson, Jayden. The dress code for the occasion was all-white as guests and family members clad the venue dressed in stunning all-white outfits.

In the video shared on the @menscookgh page, the veteran actor was dancing as others pulled out their phones to capture the memorable moment.

Many netizens are hailing him for being old and still having the edge to party and have fun with everyone else at the party.

Videos of Kofi Adjorlolo dancing at his grandson's party.

Videos stir up reactions from Ghanaians on social media

gaiseyeliz900:

LEGENDARY Kofi Ajorlolo loving the Vibes

itskerenkezia_:

Such a vibe ❤️❤️❤️

roy_kiddyrocks:

Grandpa got the swag

debrah.kwame:

This man took all the shine at the party

fafa.ayitey:

We love him he is actually on fire ❤️❤️

tam__tee:

Grandpa is lit haha

aliceruck254:

Dzadzyy got the moves

tripletschopsandcatering1:

Our favourite Ghanaian Grandpa ❤️

mzz_natural_kukz:

It's Grand Papa Kofi Ajorlolo's moves for me...he looks so much like my daddy paa

