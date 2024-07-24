Actress Fella Makafui has become the centre of criticism again after a video of her promoting Simply Snatched products surfaced online

In the trending video, she flaunted her flat tummy and well-defined curves and the products that allegedly helped her achieve her look

Many wondered whether people still purchased her products despite her estranged husband alleging that she had undergone surgery

Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui went viral and received backlash after a video of her promoting Simply Snatched products surfaced online.

Fella Makafui flaunts flat tummy

In the video, Fella Makafui wore a cropped tank top and sweatpants, which showed off her flat tummy. She turned to her side and got closer to the camera to show the various angles of her abs.

She displayed the weight loss products that allegedly helped her achieve a flat tummy. These products were from the Simply Snatched business, owned by Medikal, her estranged husband.

The backlash came after Medikal claimedin a Snapchat video that he paid for the actress to undergo surgery to define her curves in order to look appealing to sell the weight loss products as an ambassador.

Below is the video of Fella Makafui promoting Simply Snatched:

Reactions to the Fella's tummy video

Many people in the comment section talked about Fella Makafui resuming the promotion of flat tummy products despite its saga a few weeks ago.

Others also wondered whether people still purchased the products, while others lashed out at her for deceiving people.

The opinions of Ghanaians about the video are below:

brahbherry said:

"We still have people who support NPP upon all the hardships we are in, so don't be surprised that people will still go ahead and buy it. 😂😂"

flawlessfranca said:

"After surgery you are selling flat tummy tea, continue deceiving the vulnerable ladies"

ikeman_88 said:

"I think ebi food spices oo anaa🤭cos eii. This gal no dey hear STOP💔😂"

nhaa2850 said:

"The stubborn ones will still buy"

maamesewaa123 said:

"Pull the jogger down lets see the cut der mtcheeeew still noor some daft Ghanaians will still fall owww Ama gh"

