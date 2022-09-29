Ghanaian actress Chichi Neblett has turned numerous heads on social media with her electrifying dance moves

In the video, she was spotted dancing to Oxlade's current banger Ku Lo Sa, which has become a social media trend

Upon seeing the video, many Netizens reacted to Chichi's dance moves as well as her massive backside, which she flaunted

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress, Chichi Neblett, has gotten the internet buzzing after she dropped a video making incredible dance moves.

Chichi Neblett. Photo Source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of celebrity blogger GH Hyper, @ghhyper1, the actress was spotted jamming to Oxlade's current banger, Ku Lo Sa.

She tried to mimic, to the best of her abilities, the actions of Oxlade in the Colors Show video.

Wearing a tight sparkling black dress, she whined her waist and flaunted her hourglass figure the whole time during the duration of the video. She twirled and turned and danced to the tune of the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Netizens react to Chichi Neblett's dancing video

_anastasia_chinenye

I don’t understand the ynash

officialking_sketch

But not shaking oo or ei be my eye

starboy440

No be to have big ynash o, e dey shake?

trendy_thrifts4u

it’s not shaking

anomadamessenger

That BBL really looks funny but jiggle good i mean i wonder how they be tasting like tho

biglight_otf

Ghanaians girls and yansh!!‍

ondekukuperpetua

All this yansh wa dam di do for corner road......

Dr UN Carries Joyce Dzidzor Mensah On His Back While Preparing A Meal; They Get Cozy In Video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that social media sensation Dr UN and former AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah have flaunted their love life after they tied the knot on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in a private ceremony.

The two broke the internet after they announced their union with a series of wedding photos which were posted on Joyce's official Facebook page.

However, since that memorable moment, many have had doubts about whether their marriage and the affection they display in their videos are publicity stunts or they are real.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh