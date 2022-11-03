On October 19 2022, Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene announced he had signed a deal with the international record label EMPIRE

His announcement sparked speculations he had parted ways with Lynx Entertainment, his label since 2016

Lynx Entertainment has issued a statement clarifying Kuami Eugene is still signed to the label but signed a partnership with EMPIRE

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In October, Kuami Eugene hinted at an exit from Lynx Entertainment, his record label, since he emerged winner of the MTN hitmaker in 2016. The singer had gone on a rant in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Kuami Eugene is now an artist under Lynx Entertainment and EMPIRE Photo Source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian highlife star further intensified the rumours after announcing his signing to the American record label EMPIRE.

Amidst the uncertainties, Kuami Eugene released a new song titled "Single" on November 3, 2022. Shortly after the self-composed song was made available on various social media platforms, Lynx Entertainment issued a statement.

Lynx Entertainment Confirms Partnership With EMPIRE

The Ghanaian record label shared a press statement across social media explaining it had inked a strategic partnership deal with EMPIRE. The deal sees the two labels work together to promote Kuami Eugene globally.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Lynx Entertainment also used the press release to remind Ghanaians it had been working with EMPIRE since 2021, working on promoting KiDi.

Read the full statement below:

Social Media Users React To Lynx Entertainment's Partnership With EMPIRE

Fans flooded Lynx Entertainment's comment section with congratulatory messages, fire, clapping and hearty-eyes emojis. Below are some of the reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh:

suadsiiba

Atleast a little good news in ghana . Congrats fadama is proud of u

thenaana_pee

my rockstar

ann000001m

I knew beyond doubt that it had to be this @kuamieugene ❤️

iam_jkaydgr8

Congrats brotherman @kuamieugene

Kuami Eugene: Ghanaian Singer Receives Warm Haka Welcome In New Zealand; Video Impresses Ghanaians

In other Kuami Eugene-related news, the Ghanaian rockstar received a warm traditional Haka welcome when he touched down in New Zealand.

The Afro-highlife singer, who visited the country for a show, was welcomed by excited New Zealanders and Ghanaians. Many rushed to take pictures with the internationally recognized Ghanaian singer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh