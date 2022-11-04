Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has channelled his inner musician and released a new song titled Turn Up

The footballer and musician described the single as an anthem for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

His new single has sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with many admiring his musical talent

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar begins. With less than three weeks to one of football's biggest competitions, Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has gotten Ghanaians hyped.

Asamoah Gyan features on World Cup Song Photo Source: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

The footballer, who doubles as a hitmaking musician under the stage name Baby Jet, has teamed up with budding artist Kiaani on a new song. The single titled Turn Up was released on November 3, 2022. The song had been teased since August and was finally made available on streaming platforms this week.

The talented singer and footballer described the song as a FIFA World Cup anthem and a support track for the Black Stars of Ghana. Sharing a snippet of the song from the Audiomack app, Asamoah Gyan wrote;

The Anthem for The @Fifaworldcup is here let’s go Ghana !!! Myself ft Kiaani

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaians React To Asamoah Gyan's FIFA World Cup Anthem

Fans of the Ghanaian footballer flooded his comment section with their opinion of the song. Here are some reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh.

williamatom201198

The song nor Dey bee baby jet

clearlenz.pixel

Are you a footballer or artist cos your talent is top notch

esme.adwoa

Oh no I’ve left my handkerchief and dancing shoes in Ghana

ephyaphrimps

Nice but you should have spoke English

kojo_met

Asamoah we are expecting you at the world cup ooo

nana_osei_skyboy

Man of many talents. Once a legend, always a legend.

Asamoah Gyan Celebrates Son's Birthday, Flaunts Star-studded Tuxedo

Elsewhere, Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan took to social media to celebrate his son's birthday in grand style.

He shared an adorable photo and video of the young man rocking a star-studded tuxedo on a black pair of trousers with a white long-sleeve shirt and a black bow tie. His son, Frederick Gyan, became a year older on August 29, 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh