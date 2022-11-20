Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has left many awestruck by her lovely look as a wedding guest

In the video, she was spotted glowing in a bright yellow outfit from head to toe as all the photographers wanted to capture her impeccable look at the wedding

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media with the majority of netizens showering Jackie Appiah with love emojis

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is a true definition of a show stopper as she stole the show at a recent wedding, slaying in a bright yellow outfit and headgear.

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

In the video, Jackie Appiah rocked a bright yellow headgear that was braided into a long pleat and wrapped around her head to spice up her look.

She rocked the same colour of headgear for her dress. It was a baggy bright yellow silk dress that was long enough to touch the floor. The dress was stylishly crafted to perfection.

To accessories her entire look, she wore a simple necklace and rings on her hand as well as a couple of lovely bracelets on her wrist.

She beamed with smiles as she flaunted her white teech and cute smile as she posed for the cameras.

Jackie Appiah looking ravishing in bright yellow outfit sparks reactions

afia1604:

As for decent dressing deaaaaa, no one can take it away from you

dorothy.ntiamoah.921:

You’re soo beautiful, my role model

linda_godsfavoritechild:

Jackie is so gorgeous

elisabeth_a_secas7:

She even looks younger and more beautiful than when she used to be on screen

morgan_njaw:

Chai she is gorgeous!!

ladybeckan:

beauty queen

