Celebrated Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has gotten the internet gushing over adorable photos of her and her mother, Mrs Janet Forson

The photos are a celebration of their hair and skincare business, Kinky Matters, as it clocked four years of being in existence

Lots of congratulatory messages are pouring in for mother and daughter, while others are also admiring how stunning they look in the photos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has dropped lovely photos of her and her adorable mother Mrs Janet Forson as they celebrate 4 years of the existence of their hair and skincare business, Kinky Matters.

Lydia Forson and mother Mrs Janet Forson. Photo Source: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

In the photos, mother and daughter twinned in grey and white patched dresses of the same style. The dresses had short sleeves on one side, while the other arm was bare as they flaunted their flawless melanin skin.

They had the same hairstyle, which was long braids wrapped on the top part of their head, while the braids at the bottom part of their heads hung over their shoulders in a majestic manner.

Their makeup was neatly done as it highlighted their enviable melanin skin and their hair edges were laid to perfection.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many react to an adorable photo of Lydia Forson and her mother as they celebrate 4 years of Kinky Matters

ivie_okujaye opined:

This is the most beautiful picture I’ve seen in a while! Goodness. And congratulations!!! It’s about time I treat my natural hair like the crown it is.

thelmabuabeng said:

Beautiful

jennyjello9 commented:

Oooh woooow this picture is soo beautiful ❤️❤️congratulations mo ne adwuma pa...

adjeteyanang opined:

@lydiaforson congrats! We go Kinky!

gwen_addo remarked:

This is so beautiful sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats and keep soaring. Inspired

yorkumi_gh said:

Whenever I see you & your Mom - I get nostalgic ❤️

obaa_adomaa_ commented:

Beauty in the Blood

andreachikachukwu said:

Congratulations sweetie May the business continue to grow and thrive beyond your expectations

Asantewaa, Kwadwo Sheldon, Other Major Influencers Make It To BBC Documentary

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular TikTok star Asantewaa and famous YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, have been featured in the yet-to-be-released exclusive BBC documentary.

According to the renowned British media house, BBC, the documentary is centred on the struggles of being a content creator in Ghana. It also highlights the financial aspect of how these influencers make money online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh