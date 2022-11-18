Young talented Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, has gotten her teachers cheering her on as she displayed her dance moves to amapiano songs at a school event

In the video, DJ Switch's teachers tried to mimic her dance moves as they joined her on the dancefloor

The video has warmed the hearts of many netizens as they admire her impeccable dance moves combined with her DJ skills

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, has left many of her teachers amazed by her amapiano dance moves as well as her impeccable djing skills.

DJ Switch. Photo Source: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

In a video she shared on her officially verified Instagram page, @djswitchghana, she was captured djing at a separate station designated for her to showcase her skills.

As usual, she had her headphones wrapped around her head, as she played songs to entertain attendees of the school event.

She was spotted wearing a pair of black and white trousers and white stretchy long sleeves shirt that had a huge black ribbon on the front part of the neckline. She completed her look with a pair of black boots.

The teachers were so impressed, they joined her to dance as they tried to mimic her steps. They cheered her on as she displayed her amapiano moves.

Video of DJ Switch showing off amapiano moves wows many

DJ Switch: Meeting Bill Gates, Macron, Schooling In US, & Other Remarkable Achievements Of Ghana's Young Star

Born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, DJ Switch, has proven that when it comes to talent, she sure does possess it and is ready to fight for what she has. Over the years, many of her fans around the world, especially in Ghana, have witnessed her enviable growth in the entertainment industry, especially as a DJ.

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the achievements of the lovable DJ, who has become the youngest DJ Ghana has ever produced and also the first Ghanaian DJ to attain 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

