Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, released a video Friday showing off her flawless beauty and face beat in a posh bedroom

She hilariously sent a message to people poking their noses ''in her business'', as she flaunted her unblemished beauty

Fans, especially male netizens who commented on her post, expressed admiration as many gushed over her

A-list Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, delivered a video Friday showing off her flawless beauty and face beat in a neatly-decorated bedroom with fine furnishing.

The movie personality captured a rare moment as she sent a message to folks poking their noses in her business. The clip seemed like she was having a fun time; it was nothing serious.

Juliet Ibrahim shows off posh bedroom with fine interior

However, the footage spotlights the beautiful ambiance in the room, including the luxury bed. The clip captured the stunning wall fame and deluxe curtains.

''From my beautiful Hotel Room,'' she captioned her latest Instagram video for fans.

The clip shows the actress having fun while flexing her expensive lifestyle and unblemished looks. Fans were quick to react in the comment section. Her male fans expressed admiration as many gushed over her

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Juliet Ibrahim's male fans gushed over her

Machokaian posted:

Wow, beautiful. Love your shows too.

Boimilli commented:

Even in your 90s, I will still come for you.

Christ_alain_abelenguet posted:

Wonderful bed, dear Ibra ! Have good dreams. I see peace and Love.

Don_elclasico said:

I will join you in a little bit.

Mcphils5 reacted:

Isn’t you ain’t you was you my babeeeeee.

Drizzy_daronofficial posted:

I nefa baff if not I for say make I come to worship you for there. Mami you know every naa❤️.

