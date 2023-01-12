Obolo Tui: Nadia Buari Contemplates On Losing Weight, Drops Gorgeous No Makeup Photos Flaunting Puffy Cheeks
- Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has bemoaned about her current weight gain as she seeks advice from her fans
- Her fans then shared some tips with her in the comment section of the no-makeup photos she shared on her verified Instagram
- Nadia Buari's plight has sparked massive reactions on social media as many others encourage her to exercise and eat healthily
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has complained about her current weight gain as she seeks advice from her fervent followers on her Instagram page.
Sharing another no-makeup photo on her verified Instagram page, @iamnadiabuari, hinted that she has gained weight and would like to lose it.
She sought advice from her fervent followers while giving them an ultimatum that she loves food and cannot do without it.
Captioning the post, she wrote,
Just here thinking how I can possibly lose weight when the best part about life is FOOD. “Sniff sniff”
Her followers, upon reading her plight, began to share some weight loss tips and tricks with her with many others encouraging her to exercise and eat healthily.
Reactions as Nadia Buari drops no makeup photo while complaining about her weight
rihalogreen commented:
Fasting is the easiest way to lose weight
chris_da_priest remarked:
A better way to wake up... Presenting your beauty to the world the normal way.... Being natural... ❤️
diamonddemeraldtravels said:
Start by disliking food
olawale.badmus.3705 stated:
But my dear sister you can lose weight and still be eating as long as you can keep regular exercises and drink more water
odeibea.c remarked:
we can't stay without food, which happens to be our source of energy
ndahbo_ commented:
My crush don't lose anything, I love you like that
Even though Nadia Buari feels insecure about her weight, some of her fervent followers are showering her with so much love as they tell her how much they love and adore her.
Source: YEN.com.gh