Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has bemoaned about her current weight gain as she seeks advice from her fans

Her fans then shared some tips with her in the comment section of the no-makeup photos she shared on her verified Instagram

Nadia Buari's plight has sparked massive reactions on social media as many others encourage her to exercise and eat healthily

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has complained about her current weight gain as she seeks advice from her fervent followers on her Instagram page.

Nadia Buari rocks no makeup look in photos. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Sharing another no-makeup photo on her verified Instagram page, @iamnadiabuari, hinted that she has gained weight and would like to lose it.

She sought advice from her fervent followers while giving them an ultimatum that she loves food and cannot do without it.

Captioning the post, she wrote,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Just here thinking how I can possibly lose weight when the best part about life is FOOD. “Sniff sniff”

Her followers, upon reading her plight, began to share some weight loss tips and tricks with her with many others encouraging her to exercise and eat healthily.

Reactions as Nadia Buari drops no makeup photo while complaining about her weight

rihalogreen commented:

Fasting is the easiest way to lose weight

chris_da_priest remarked:

A better way to wake up... Presenting your beauty to the world the normal way.... Being natural... ❤️

diamonddemeraldtravels said:

Start by disliking food

olawale.badmus.3705 stated:

But my dear sister you can lose weight and still be eating as long as you can keep regular exercises and drink more water

odeibea.c remarked:

we can't stay without food, which happens to be our source of energy

ndahbo_ commented:

My crush don't lose anything, I love you like that

Even though Nadia Buari feels insecure about her weight, some of her fervent followers are showering her with so much love as they tell her how much they love and adore her.

Nadia Buari's Daughter Flaunts 'Boss lady' Vibes in Photo, Many Admire Her Confidence

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has dropped yet another lovely photo of her daughter and this has gotten many comparing her personality in the photo to her mother.

In the photo sighted on the official Instagram page of Nadia Buari, her daughter was captured rocking a pair of oversized clear glasses.

Many netizens have shown admiration for the lovely young superstar as they compare her personality in the photo to her actress mother

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh