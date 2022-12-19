Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has gotten many admiring the personality of her adorable daughter

Rocking a pair of glasses in the photo, she gave a stern look as she faced forward probably working on something on a screen before her

Many netizens have shown admiration for the lovely young superstar as they compare her personality in the photo to her actress mother

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has dropped yet another lovely photo of her daughter and this has gotten many comparing her personality in the photo to her mother.

In the photo sighted on the official Instagram page of Nadia Buari, her daughter was captured rocking a pair of oversized clear glasses.

Her hair was styled in a 3 strand flat braid with her long braids hanging over her shoulders. She rocked an oversized shirt that was tattered around the arm area and the ends of the front side.

It is not certain what the little superstar was doing. However, it looks like she was using a computer as she gave a stern look facing forward.

Netizens admire Nadia Buari's beautiful daughter in lovely photo

missgeeonly stated:

My baby

selassie_ibrahim commented:

Our little queen ❤️❤️❤️

sitsofe_sherita said:

Beautiful ❤️

nellie.adibe remarked:

your babies are all grown and you've succeeded in not revealing their faces all these years. Compliment of the season

nanslayofficial remarked:

Oh my goodness ❤️❤️

kingbuari stated:

My beautiful niece ❤️❤️❤️

queenstar_abena commented:

Just like mama ❤️❤️

iripia_glory remarked:

Oh my❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

