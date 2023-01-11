Famous Nigerian socialite Bybronx has captured the hearts of many netizens after she was spotted at an event in Accra, Ghana, in a revealing outfit

The dress which had a thigh-high cut and Bybronx having a voluptuous curvaceous body type captured the attention of many netizens

Her demeanour and outfit coupled with her huge curves have sparked massive reactions on social media

Popular Nigerian internet sensation and influencer Bybronx has stolen the spotlight in Ghana after she was spotted wearing an outfit that captivated the attention of many Ghanaians both online and at an event.

She was captured at the official launch of Jenny's Glow Nigeria Beauty Shop and Spa in Accra, Ghana on December 10, 2023.

As an ambassador of the renowned Nigerian brand, she flaunted her ever-smooth skin in the revealing dress she wore.

Ronke, as she is affectionately called, was spotted wearing an outfit from an internationally recognised fashion brand, Fashion Nova Curve.

The dress was long enough to touch the floor, as it swung from side to side when she walked. It had a high cut that highlighted the flawless skin on her legs.

The low-cut v-shaped neckline accentuated her blossoms and the smooth skin around her neck and chest.

Below are more videos of Bybronx turning heads at the official opening of Jenny's Glow Nigeria in Ghana.

Reactions as Bybronx storms Accra with thigh-high cut dress flaunting her curves

incredible_aarons remarked:

No BBL sighted. Everything jiggling

cantonaasis stated:

Unconsciously and unintentionally I watched it more than 5 times. Forgive me

iamtonykroos_ said:

Other girls be seeing this and be like I need surgery. But this is real .... #donttrythisathome

_fred.chuks stated:

God bless Africa

bomaxavier opined:

I liked her better when she was a gym inspiration! All these showing of body and all has made her look random!

seanyummy remarked:

Nothing Musa no go see for gate

ghhyper1 commented:

Majestic. You spoil Ghana all

akua_goldyyy said:

Not my bouncing baby girl causing confusion in Ghana

Bybronx outfit has sparked massive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians and other netizens flood the comment sections of various Instagram pages of Ghanaian bloggers with sweet words.

Moesha Boduong Flaunts No Makeup Look, Many Gush Over Photos

Meanwhile, in another story, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian internet sensation Moesha Boduong has flaunted her bare face without makeup on social media as many drool over her natural beauty.

In the photos she shared on her verified Instagram page, she was spotted flaunting her lovely flawless and radiant light skin.

The curvaceous socialite rarely shares photos or videos showing her bare skin and this got many people appreciating the dynamics of her infectious beauty.

