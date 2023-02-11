Nadia Buari has stolen the spotlight on the internet as she was dressed in pink outfits from head to toe in recent pictures

Radiating positive vibes in the pictures, she gave different poses as she flaunted her pink ruffle tulle dress

Ghanaians and fans around the world have shown their admiration for her as she looked impeccable in her short pink ruffle tulle dress

Accomplished Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shown that pink is truly her favourite colour as she looked happy in pictures.

Clad in pink, she wore a ruffle tulle mini dress that showed her gorgeous legs. To complete her look, she wore a pink pair of pointed heels with a bow on the toe box.

It was a pink affair as she carried a mini pink leather bag with her and wore stunning gold jewellery pieces to spice up her appearance.

She beamed with smiles as she patted her short curly hair and acted all goofy in the pictures, she posted on her verified Instagram account.

Below is a gorgeous photo of Nadia Buari clad in pink.

Ghanaians react to gorgoeus pictures of Nadia Buari in a pint dress

Her fans across the African continent and around the world have adored the talented actress as they shower her with love emojis and sweet words.

Below are some of the comments:

nelly.unique_ stated:

Indeed pretty

heiscecil remarked:

Soo pulchritudinous❤️‍

morrisokor81 commented:

Beautiful

bj_kadick stated:

Pretty mum❤️❤️❤️

oma_damsel remarked:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

chukwuemeka3512 said:

Ezigbo nwanyioma meaning What a beautiful woman

zuweira_abubakar remarked:

Looking beautiful sister ❤️

_nadia_buari_nsb said:

Pretty in Pink!!!!❤️❤️❤️

