'Champion Atta' hitmaker Sista Afia has turned heads on social media with pictures celebrating Valentine's Day

She was dressed in a red corset top and a long skirt with her frontal lace wig held in a neat bun

Kuami Eugene, Asantewaa, Emelia Brobbey and many others have drooled over how beautiful she looked in the pictures

'Asuoden' hitmaker Sista Afia has dropped some sultry pictures on her social media pages as she marked Valentine's Day.

Sista Afia marks Valentine's Day in style. Photo Source: @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Clad in red, which speaks to the theme of the day of love, she was spotted wearing a red corset top and a long skirt that flowed to the floor.

The top had sparkling gold elements that added spice to her look. On the other hand, the skirt hugged her figure and made her curves stand out.

She wore opera gloves that gave her entire outfit the 80s effect. She accessorised them with gold bangles and studded rings.

Her curly frontal lace wig was held in a bun. A portion of the hair at the front was parted and curled and allowed to hang on each side of her face.

Below are pictures from Sista Afia's Valentine's Day photoshoot.

Reactions as Sista Afia marks Valentine's day in gorgeous pictures

Meanwhile, many of her celebrity friends, such as Kuami Eugene, Afia Schwarzenegger, and Asantewaa, among other fans, have gushed over her valentine's Day pictures.

kuamieugene said:

C’mon ❤️

kofiyaga_ky commented:

Be my valentine

bignanaofficial said:

Happy Val’s day

bignanaofficial stated:

Rose

macbeth5539 remarked:

Why you no post your boyfriend @sista.afia ❤️❤️❤️

thereal_afima_gh remarked:

Heavenly

pipiyee2 stated:

Come for some flowers

official_nkc said:

Lady in red!❤️

iamjen_nyreigns stated:

We see your front J3j3❤️❤️❤️

Sista Afia rocks a sparkling silver corset gown

Sista Afia has shown that she is the queen of extravagant corset gowns as she was captured looking beautiful in a silver corset outfit.

The outfit made her curves stand out as a cutout portion around the hip bone area revealed her lovely tattoo.

Many of her celebrity friends, including Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Okyeame Kwame and other fans, showered her heartwarming messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh