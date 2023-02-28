Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has flaunted her expensive Fendi bag in new pictures as she was dressed in all-white

She beamed with smiles as she stood in the cold weather and surrounded with white snow at her residence in America

The pictures have won the hearts of many Ghanaians as they showed their love for her by showering her with beautiful words

Talented movie producer and actress, Tracey Boakye, has caught the attention of many people as she shared new pictures flaunting her exquisite casual outfit and expensive Fendi bag.

Tracey Boakye flaunts Fendi bag, a casual outfit while in the snow. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

She was spotted standing on the cleared street which had snow on the sides as she showed off her outfit.

Details of Tracey Boakye's outfit

She was dressed in all-white in the carousel post she shared on her verified Instagram account. She wore a white long-sleeved sweatshirt and a pair of white sweat trousers.

She accessorised her all-white attire with a long red scarf with brown and black strips to create a beautiful design. She wore a pair of sneakers and a black cap to complement her white outfit.

Her beautiful Fendi bag, which cost over GH₵13k, was wrapped around her left arm as she beamed with smiles in the pictures. On the official Fendi website, the Fendi Nano Fendigraphy Hobo bag costs a whopping $1,290.00.

See the gorgeous pictures below.

Comments from Ghanaians as Tracey Boakye drops new pictures on Instagram

asare_bernice_ said:

Mama❤️

safowaa410 stated:

We miss you and familyit's my birthday fam...

mama_traceyb said:

My beautiful queen ❤️

omaxilona10 remarked:

I like your outfit ❤️

adwoaafinest stated:

Pregnancy looks good

nanamintah_1 stated:

God bless your family ❤️❤️

houseofade3pena said:

Mrs baakop3 ❤️I love you.

brindlee45 remarked:

I’ve seen your bump. The scarf didn’t cover the whole belly

oforievelyn6 stated:

I miss you rufff rufff

priscillabaahsackey said:

Our baby is on the way in Jesus' name. May evil eyes be shut down. Your twinny.

