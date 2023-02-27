A video of influencer and TV host, Michy, singing gospel songs has surfaced online as it sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians

She was dressed in a beautiful red and white jalabia piece as she thrilled viewers of Movement Showbiz on Movement TV

The video has got many admiring her voice and showering her with beautiful messages

Ghanaian media personality, Michy, caused a stir with a video of her singing and dancing to gospel songs live on television.

As part of the show she hosts on Movement TV called Movement Showbiz, she performs songs with a live band as they thrill viewers with some songs.

For that particular episode on the show, Michy grabbed the mic as she sang local gospel songs together with her backup singer who stood next to her.

In the video, she was captured wearing a red jalabia with white embroidered designs around the neck area through to the front part.

She wore a black frontal lace wig that looked more like bone straight as it flowed across her back in style.

Below is the video of Michy singing gospel songs.

Comments as Michy sings gospel song on live tv

efia_odo said:

Come onnn voice !!!!

official_emmanuelboateng21 remarked:

Hallelujah

sheil_aaa2 said:

We want mama Pat please

shatta_tina stated:

Awwwwww you do all my favourite

nayaafriqa said:

The twi is twing Abuuuzigiii

bonsuccess_gh said:

Osofo maame michy

moda_st.patrick remarked:

I really like michys outfit. The top.

tinaenyonam opined:

Anointing touch!!

ur_favourite_ebony_girl stated:

Love it ❤️❤️. God bless you

paulyet_clothset said:

Eiii Antie Michy

