Respected Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was captured looking exquisite in a corset kente dress at the Onua TV Durbar

She was welcomed by adowa dancers as she displayed her incredible dance steps in videos and splashed cash on the dancers and some of the presenters from the station

The videos have got many people admiring her humility and kind heart as they praise her in the comment section of the videos

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown stole the show at the recently held durbar at Onua TV.

The display of rich culture was put on parade at the premises of Media General, the parent company of Onua TV.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks kente, splashes cash cash at Onua Durbar. Photo Source: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

She was dressed in a corset kente dress that showed her nicely-shaped cleavage. The corset section of the dress accentuated her voluptuous figure.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of Onua TV, Nana Ama McBrown beamed with a smile when she arrived at the premises to celebrate the last day of Ghana month.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She was welcomed by two professional adowa dancers who displayed their incredible steps as they walked her into the event area. She splashed money on them as she communicated with one of the dancers with her moves.

Later on, two other adowa dancers joined them, and they danced together joyfully. She continued to splash cedi notes on them.

Afterwards, McBrown walked to greet other presenters at the media station who stood under the canopy presenting live on TV, and sprayed money on them as they raised two fingers in the air, which is a traditional way of applauding someone.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown's arrival at a durbar at Onua TV's premises.

In another video, McBrown was captured greeting all the elders, chiefs, and important dignitaries who were present at the durbar to celebrate Ghana's culture.

Below is another video of The Empress at Onua TV.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Ama McBrown looking gorgeous in her kente cloth at the Onua Durbar

sellygalley remarked:

Infectious energy

gagasena73 commented:

See me smiling ☺️awww

scentsbyrorhosam opined:

The program was very beautiful. Everything was on point. My first time of watching a live program from start to finish, and I didn't feel bored or regrets. Big ups Onua

sammy_highcourt commented:

This woman ankasa ehh❤️

ramtover stated:

Nana show them the money enemies are not good

ewuraabedu remarked:

Wow, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

marison326 said:

Our Queen Empress ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

amasarfoah_snr commented:

Why I’m smiling like that too nice

nanaama2088 said:

Awwnn Nana your outfit alone

bazzyabigail5 stated:

Allah give them

eugeniaasare10 said:

I love you Nana Ama ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️

esin.am said:

This nice ❤️

Felicia Osei clad in kente and gold, displays adowa dance moves

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Felicia Osei looked regal in a kente cloth and gold accessories.

In a video that was shared on the official Instagram page off Onua TV, she was captured dancing adowa with another dancer who guided her steps.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh