A video of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's reaction when asked about her stance on the ongoing debate about LGBTQ+ has caused a frenzy online

Commenting on the subject, she insisted that she was thinking about herself, hinting that she would not want to speak on the matter

The video got many people laughing as others question why she was shying away from the topic

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's priceless reaction about the debatable LGBTQ+ subject has caused a stir on social media.

During a panel discussion on UTV's United Showbiz, the host of the show MzGee asked her about her opinion on the current national controversial topic.

This comes after the United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Ghana on March 29, 2023, and expressed her firm stance on the rights of persons on the spectrum.

This sparked massive debate among Ghanaians as President Akufo-Addo's response was neither in favour for nor against the rights of such persons who claim to be on the spectrum.

However, when Jackie Appiah was asked to state her stance, she insisted that she was minding her business, hinting that she would not like to meddle in the ongoing controversial debate.

"I am thinking about myself," she said while raising both hands in the air as though to take the fifth.

Her priceless reaction got many people wondering why she was shying away from the debate.

Ghanaians react to video of Jackie Appiah's comments about LGBTQ+

